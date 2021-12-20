Andhra Pradesh’s regional chapter of the Institute of Town Planners, India (ITPI), will soon have an office building in Vizag. The foundation stone for the construction of the ITPI Visakhapatnam centre was laid on Sunday.

The foundation ceremony of the ITPI Visakhapatnam centre was conducted at the site located in the Ozone Valley layout in Vizag. President of ITPI, Dr DS Meshram, and Secretary General, Pradeep Kapoor, attended the event along with other officials.

Reportedly, ITPI has decided to construct an office building for performing their activities from Visakhapatnam under the Andhra Pradesh regional chapter. It will also aid development projects, keeping in view of the future prospects of Visakhapatnam.

Speaking at the foundation ceremony, Dr Meshram said that it is heartening to note that the AP regional chapter of the ITPI is constructing their own building in Visakhapatnam. He congratulated the members of the regional chapter for their efforts.

According to the Andhra Pradesh (AP) regional chapter representatives, Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA), allocated the land at market price for ITPI Visakhapatnam centre.

It should be noted that the annual meeting of the ITPI will be conducted from 14 to 16 January, 2022 in Bhopal. Of the 24 regional chapters spread across the country, 14 chapters have their own buildings. According to its latest developments, ITPI has identified a land pocket for the construction of a building in Vijayawada too.