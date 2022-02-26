The recent release of the fiction film, Uncharted, has taken all fans by storm. The adaptation by Columbia Pictures of the famous videogame series has been received well among the critiques. The genre of treasure hunt has always been popular in western cinema for its enthralling storylines and out of the blue plots. If you are a movie buff who loves watching treasure hunt movies for that kick, you are in for an exciting weekend. The OTTs are stuffed with several such treasure hunt movies.

Time to get exploring with these binge-worthy treasure hunt movies now available on OTTs.

#1 Finding Ohana

A mysterious journal pointing to a long-lost treasure sets two siblings on an epic adventure with new friends. Reconnecting with their Hawaiian heritage through this treasure hunt, the siblings offer great adventure and fun through this film. Directed by Jude Weng, the film stars Kea Peahu, Lindsay Watson, Ke Huy Quan, Owen Vaccaro in lead roles. Watch the movie on Netflix this weekend for some on the toes excitement.

OTT Platform: Netflix

#2 Jungle Cruise

The 2021 American fantasy action-adventure movie, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, is based on Walt Disney’s Jungle Cruise theme of the Disney theme parks worldwide. The story revolves around a captain of a small boat who takes a scientist and her brother in search of the Tree of Life through the thick jungle while competing against the Germans and Spanish. The film stars Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Édgar Ramírez, and Jack Whitehall in lead roles. An interesting turn of events makes this movie a must-watch this weekend for the treasure hunt enthusiast.

OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar

#3 National Treasure

Setting the benchmark for treasure hunt movies is definitely the National Treasure movie which has two parts. Starring Nicolas Cage, Diane Kruger, Jon Voight, and Sean Bean in lead roles, the early 21st century movies have been a huge hit among the 90’s kids. If you haven’t had a chance to watch the best treasure hunt movie of all time, the time is now. Don’t miss out on how the American historian finds the greatest treasure of all times. Disney+Hotstar is also in talks to bring out a series under the same name.

OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar

#4 Pirates of the Caribbean

A film series that needs no introduction. Starring the charming Johnny Depp, Will Turner, and Elizabeth Swann in lead roles, the series of movies is a must-watch for all those who enjoy this genre. The series has about 5 films on its list with the sixth one to be announced soon. The pirate genre skillfully employs treasure hunts in a very magnanimous way. The fictitious characters make one feel like a supernatural existence.

OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar

#5 Indiana Jones

Yet another mother of treasure hunt stories, Indian Jones franchise is a treat to movie buffs. Based on the adventures of Dr Henry Walton, Indiana Jones Jr., the franchise has been entertaining the audience since 1981. The old cowboy feels of the film feel refreshing even today. The franchise has released 4 movies with one more releasing in 2023. Interesting stories that also include the Indian subcontinent is sure to keep you entertained this weekend.

OTT Platform: Youtube (paid)

#6 The Mummy Returns

Depending on what type of treasure hunts you like, The Mummy returns also made it to our list of treasure hunt movies, but with a little addition of spooky mummies. In search of a bracelet attached to a little boy, an evil Egyptian priest sets on an adventure to find him in order to kill the Scorpion King. The scary adventure movie is sure to satisfy your treasure hunt quest.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Let us know which one is your favourite treaurent movie or if there is better one we missed in the comments below.