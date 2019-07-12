Identified 10,000 illegal buildings in Visakhapatnam: GVMC Commissioner

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has cracked the whip against illegal buildings in the city. Identifying and razing down the constructions that violate the norms, the City Planning Wing officials of the GVMC conducted an unprecedented demolition drive across the city. The job though might be far from done if the number of unauthorised constructions identified by the authorities is anything to go by. Speaking at a press conference held in the city on Thursday, GVMC Commissioner, G Srijana, IAS, said, “We have identified about 10,000 illegal buildings. We need to follow due procedure and the concerned officials are doing their job.” She further informed that the measures were getting slightly delayed owing to the lack of personnel.

A new liquid waste management plan

Shedding light on other plans, the GVMC Commissioner informed that the implementation of a new liquid waste management plan is on the cards. Mentioning that the plan was discussed during Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s recent visit to the city, G Srijana said that the project aims towards preventing the flow of wastewater into the Naval Harbour.

Battling the spread of seasonal diseases

The GVMC has also been taking measures to combat the outbreak of seasonal diseases in monsoon. With as many as 400 dengue cases being reported in the previous year, the Commissioner said that the officials have been watchful to prevent the spread of diseases this season.

Prepared for the elections

Addressing the media persons at the Commissionerate in Visakhapatnam, the Commissioner shared that they were prepared for the upcoming GVMC elections, following a Court order. With the State Government likely to conduct the polls anytime soon, the orders for organising them are expected to be received soon.