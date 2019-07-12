Super 30 Review: Twitterati lauds this Hrithik Roshan starrer

Super 30 review by Twitter: The much-awaited Bollywood offering, which is the biopic of Indian educationalist Anand Kumar, has hit the screens across the globe on 12 July. The film charts the journey of Kumar who prepares 30 underprivileged children for IIT’s entrance exam. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film stars Hrithik Roshan as the lead while Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Tripathi are seen in other important roles. The film has opened to a thumping response from the audience and if the review is anything to go by, Super 30 looks to be in for a good time at the box office.

Hailing the film for its storyline, screenplay, and performances, the audience has been tweeting great things about Hrithik Roshan’s latest. Here’s the Super 30 review by Twitter.

#Super30 has its heart in the right place!!Absolutely loved the film!! So well made and such good performances! @iHrithik you are so so so good, seeing you perform gave me goosebumps! I’m a proud fan!👏🏻🤗 @mrunal0801 you are lovely!! @TripathiiPankaj sir..🙌🏻you’re my favourite 🤗 — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) July 12, 2019

Last night i saw what I feel is the Movie of the Year”! #Super30 .. laughed, cried,clapped n got goosebumps. @iHrithik ur always good but this performance is on another level.. No vanity All soul this one!! Any n every award is too less for You👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) July 11, 2019

Take a BOW @iHrithik for telling the most important story of our times!!! Thank YOU. You and every single person in this MOVING, INSPIRING movie is SUPERRRRRRRRRRRRRRR❤️❤️❤️ #Super30 #MustWatch #PankajTripathi #VijayVerma pic.twitter.com/qMQfUzBQWS — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) July 11, 2019

It’s been a while since I’ve been to one and I’m really glad I stepped out for this film. I laughed, cried & came out inspired… what a fantastic performance, @iHrithik! And kudos to the #Super30 cast for putting up such an outstanding film! pic.twitter.com/I8l5egiefk — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) July 11, 2019

Super 30 has a hugely strong and relevant message!!!! It has heart wrenching moments that move you to tears! @iHrithik is so so brilliant!!!!! Nuanced.. assured…rock solid and yet always the moviestar you want him and love him to be!!! He is OUTSTANDING!!!!! 💪💪💪💪💪 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 11, 2019

#Super30 is a FANTASTIC . Superlative writing, storytelling,& direction. Very pertinent & inspiring film on education, coaching mafia in & talent poor kids possess in India.@iHrithik delivers OUTSTANDING performance. Winner all the way. Rating- ⭐️⭐️⭐️🌟 (3.5) #Super30Review — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) July 10, 2019

Just such a complete cinematic experience #super30 makes u laugh , cry root for the underdog … just made me so happy @iHrithik so happy for u , this films gone thru a lot .. and such fabulous casting @CastingChhabra ur the backbone of everyfilm #VikasBahl #woww — Salilacharya (@Salilacharya) July 11, 2019

#Super30 is such a good film! Inspiring, moving and thought provoking. Love and respect to the whole team. And @iHrithik you were brilliant! All heart, all soul. Truly one of your finest performances. — Kunal Kapoor (@kapoorkkunal) July 12, 2019

What an incredible performance @iHrithik https://t.co/32AwcGFxMV consumed the part and became #AnandKumar. This performance of yours touches the heart. I truly loved it. #Super30 is a must watch a tribute to the heroes that build a nation. Congratulations team @NGEMovies — Patralekhaa (@Patralekhaa9) July 11, 2019

#Super30 is a well made film by Vikas Behl that has ample dramatic points in there to keep you thoroughly engaged. As expected, @iHrithik is the soul of the film and has a couple of standout scenes that will be remembered for long – 1 — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) July 10, 2019

Brilliant storyline, gripping screenplay, inspirational dialogues & Fantastic Climax. Truly a well made Film. @iHrithik delivers yet another OUTSTANDING performance. @mrunal0801 is lovely & acted well. #Super30Review pic.twitter.com/YdwFtO444G — Bolly Review (@Bolly_Review) July 12, 2019