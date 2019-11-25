HPCL Vizag recruitment 2019: The Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) released a job notification for the recruitment of Technicians, at Visakh Refinery, Visakhapatnam. According to the notification, 72 vacancies have been announced, out of which 66 vacancies are allotted for the role of Operations Technician, and 6 vacancies for the role of Boiler Technician.

In order to apply for the posts, the eligible candidates are required to fill in their preliminary details under the ‘Career Opportunities’ section on the HPCL official website. After uploading the necessary documents, the candidates will have to make an online payment of Rs 590/-. The last date to apply for the posts is 21 December 2019.

Eligibility Criteria:

As per the HPCL Vizag recruitment 2019 notification, candidates applying for the role of Operations Technician should have secured a minimum of 60% in diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a recognised board. The candidates who are interested in the position of Boiler Technician must possess a diploma in Chemical Engineering, along with a first-class boiler competency certificate. The minimum age for applying is 18 years (as on 01-11-2019) while the maximum age is 25 years (as on 01-11-2019).

Selection Procedure:

As per the HPCL Vizag recruitment 2019 notification, the eligible applicants will be called in for a Computer-Based Test (CBT), which comprises of questions related to general aptitude and technical proficiency. Those who qualify in the CBT will have to go through a Skill Test. The candidates will be finally selected based on their performance in the aforementioned tests.

Payscale:

Upon successful completion of nine months of the probation period, the selected candidates will be offered a basic pay of Rs 40,000/-.