On Monday, 16 May 2022, the Visakhapatnam City Police arrested 8 members for organizing a cricket betting racket. As per the police reports, the show was being run from a house rented by the organizers within the Duvvada Police Station limits. The accused were identified as natives of Bhilai in Chattishgarh who rented a duplex house for Rs 30,000 in Tirumala Nagar.

Acting on credible information regarding the cricket betting racking, the Visakhapatnam City Police raided the house on Monday and seized 20 mobile phones, 2 laptops, some cash, and other electronic devices from the scene. It was said that the betting racket was led by Pradeep. Pretending to be employees of a private firm, the organizers have rented the house and turned it into their base for running the racket.

A multi-level communicator equipment box was found in possession of the accused, which was said to be procured from Delhi, for communication with their clients and punters. The betting rates were based on the rates provided by various online betting sites, informed the police.

The organizers have used online payment apps such as PhonePe and Google Pay for their transactions and were also involved in online trading. Inspector of Duvvada Police Sation headed the team that raided the house where the racket was being organized.

