From colourful wooden toys of Etikoppaka to pristine Hyderabadi pearls, the much-awaited Gandhi Shilp Bazaar opened its doors with its exquisite handicraft products. The handicraft exhibition was inaugurated, on Friday, at Shilparamam in Vizag. The event is being organised by Andhra Pradesh Shilparamam Arts, Crafts and Cultural Society under the aegis of Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), the Union Ministry of Textiles.

The handicraft exhibition was inaugurated by Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao. Speaking on the occasion, the Tourism Minister urged the public to visit the fair and encourage the artisans. Mr Rao said that the event will display the work of artists from seventeen states across the nation. Mentioning that the country is known for its ancient arts, he said that the Andhra Pradesh state government is working out various initiatives to promote the crafts and provide avenues for the craftspersons to fetch due value for their produce. The event was attended by Andhra Pradesh Shilparam Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Jayaraj, Zonal Commissioner, Ramu, and other officials.

The handicraft exhibition in Vizag has a whole range of handicraft products for people of all ages. There are durries from Warangal and carpets from Eluru. Art lovers could buy terracotta artwork from Madanapalle and Kalamkari paintings from Telangana. An array of wooden cutlery from Udayagiri has been put to display at the expo. From the crowd-favourite Kondapalli toys to Jute bags from West Bengal, a variety of handicrafts have been showcased at the fair. The event, which commenced on 5 February, will be held up to 14 February in Vizag. No entry fee is required to visit the exhibition.

Where: Shilparamam (Jathara), Madhurawada, Vizag

When: From 5 February to 14 February

Timings: From 11 AM to 9 PM

Entry fee: Free for everyone