GVMC to select urban ward volunteers in Visakhapatnam

The selection process of ward volunteers in Visakhapatnam, by the GVMC, has commenced on 11 July, Thursday. With the registration process coming to a close on Wednesday, it is known that at least two applicants are competing for one post.

The recruitment drive evoked a lukewarm response despite the State Government relaxing the qualification criteria of the applicants from graduation to Intermediate. The candidates will be chosen from the limited applications received and subsequently, provided training for the concerned roles.

While Zone 1 and Zone 2 saw 2469 and 2200 applicants register for the posts of ward volunteers, Zone 3 had 1945 applications. Zone 5 witnessed the highest number of registrations with 5748 applicants eliciting interest while Zone 4 followed suit with 4617 applicants. The zones of Anakapalle and Bheemili, on the other hand, received 1286 and 932 applications respectively.

Speaking at a meeting convened on Wednesday, GVMC Commissioner G Srijana instructed the officials to ensure transparency throughout the selection process. Stating that 22,624 applications were received for 10,200 posts, the Commissioner advised the officials to conduct a faultless selection process without bowing down to any pressures.

Set to be held across 50 centres in Visakhapatnam, the selection process will go on until 6 in the evening on Thursday. The Commissioner further ordered the officials to take the necessary measures to facilitate the applicants with a hassle-free experience at their respective centre.