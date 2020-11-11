In an effort to promote hygienic practices in Vizag, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is all set to organise the Swachha Visakha Marathon. The civic body announced that the marathon will be held on Friday, from the Kali Mata temple at RK Beach to the YSR statue at VMRDA Park.

Inviting the citizens to join the event, the GVMC revealed that the marathon will be flagged off at 7:30 AM on 13 November. Earlier, the officials planned to conduct the event on 12 November. Due to the current climatic conditions in Vizag, the marathon has been postponed to the following day.

Due to the climatic conditions, the event has been postponed to 13th November(Friday) at 7:30 Am. https://t.co/2rINri8O1v — Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) (@GVMC_OFFICIAL) November 11, 2020

Setting sights on Swachh Survekshan 2021, the corporation is leaving no stone unturned to slot Vizag in the top spot. The officials are making arrangements to ensure prompt door-to-door collection of these wastes under the GVMC limits. These activities are being monitored through the Online Waste Management System (OWMS).

Earlier on Tuesday, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner, G Srijana said that the corporation has been successful in achieving 84 percent under door-to-door garbage collection. She said that while staff at several wards are 100 percent successful in the garbage collection, some other employees need to put in extra efforts to reach the goal. Directing the officials at the GVMC, Mrs Srijana said that all staff should work towards achieving 100 percent under door-to-door garbage collection.

The GVMC Commissioner instructed the sanitary inspectors to make sure the hotels, restaurants, and commercial establishments do not dump their wastes in the dumper-bins which were placed for the use of households. She asked the officials to ensure shifting the garbage from bins to the dumping yard by 10.30 AM every day.

Furthermore, the civic body has been focussing on promoting the segregation of waste at source and the usage of 3 bins. In a bid to create awareness among the public, the municipal corporation has been conducting awareness campaigns to promote waste segregation. The GVMC has also served notices to those who failed to segregate dry and wet wastes.