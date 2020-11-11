The East Coast Railway has announced special trains that will be running across its jurisdiction. These trains, which are expected to meet the demand of the passengers, will be operating from Visakhapatnam, Rayagada, Palasa, Bhubaneswar, and Sambalpur, with effect from 15 November.

Special trains from Visakhapatnam and other areas:

1. Daily special express train between Visakhapatnam and Rayagada

Train No. 08508 Visakhapatnam-Rayagada special express train will leave Visakhapatnam daily at 4:50 PM with effect from 15 November. It will reach Rayagada at 9 PM on the same day.

In the return direction, train No. 08507 Rayagada-Visakhapatnam special express will leave Rayagada daily at 5:15 AM, with effect from 16 November. It will reach Visakhapatnam at 9:25 AM on the same day.

Stoppages: Simhachalam, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Gajapathinagaram, Bobbili, and Parvatipuram Town.

Composition: The pair of trains will have 10 Second Class and Two Second class cum luggage coaches.

2. Daily special express train between Visakhapatnam and Palasa

Train No. 08532 Visakhapatnam-Palasa special express train will leave Visakhapatnam daily at 6:35 PM with effect from 15 November. It will reach Palasa at 11:30 PM on the same day

In the return direction, train No. 08531 Palasa-Visakhapatnam special express will leave Palasa daily at 5:25 AM with effect from 16 November. It will reach Visakhapatnam at 10 AM on the same day.

Stoppages: Simhachalam, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Chipurupalli, Ponduru, Srikakulam Road, Tilaru, and Naupada.

Composition: The pair of trains will have 14 Second Class and Two Second class cum luggage coaches.

3. Daily special express train between Palasa and Bhubaneswar

Train No. 08433 Bhubaneswar-Palasa special express will leave Bhubaneswar daily at 6:20 PM with effect from 15 November. It will reach Palasa at 10:40 PM on the same day

In the return direction, train No. 08534 Palasa-Bhubaneswar special express will leave Palasa at 6 AM with effect from 16 November. It will reach Bhubaneswar at 10:10 AM on the same day.

Stoppages: Sompeta, Ichhapuram, Brahmapur, Chhatrapur, Khalikot, Balugoan, Kaluparaghat, Nirakarpur, and Khurda Road

Composition: The pair of trains will have 16 Second Class sitting coaches.

4. Daily special express train between Rayagada and Sambalpur

Train No. 08301 Sambalpur-Rayagada special express train will leave Sambalpur at 6:05 AM with effect from 15 November. It will reach Rayagada at 12:40 PM on the same day.

In the return direction, train No. 08302 Rayagada-Sambalpur express train will leave Rayagada at 2:05 PM with effect from 15 November. It will reach Sambalpur on the same day at 8:20 PM.

Stoppages: Hirakud, Attabira, Bargarh Road, Barpali, Loisinga, Balangir, Saintala, Badmal, Titlagarh, Kesinga, Rupra Road, Norla Road, Lanjigarh Road, Ambodala, Muniguda Therubali, and Singapur Road.

Composition: The pair of trains will have One Sleeper Class Coach, Six Second Class coaches, and Two Second Class cum Luggage coaches.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Waltair Division, AK Tripathi said that all passengers should adhere to the COVID-19 health protocol norms.