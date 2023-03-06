The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has received two central awards from the Central Board of Irrigation and Power for its remarkable works in the fields of water management and electricity efficiency. On 3 March 2023, Union Power and New and Renewable Energy Minister RK Singh presented the awards to GVMC officials.

In the past 18 months, 25,000 households out of the aimed 60,000 have successfully been covered in the GVMC 24/7 water supply project through the means of ultrasonic flow metres. 20 District Metered Areas (DMA’s) have also been commissioned under the given project says the GVMC commissioner P Raja Babu. The quota of water supply in the areas has been decreased from 15.22 MLD to 12.39 MLD. As an achievement under the project, this has saved 2.83 ML water per day.

The civic body’s efforts in supplying treated water to HPCL from the Narava sewage treatment plant and the Jindal power plant from the Marikavalasa STP have contributed to its accomplishments. Similarly, the Mudasarlova golf course is also supplied with treated water. The two central awards add to the impressive list of recent achievements of the city and the GVMC.

