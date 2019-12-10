GVMC to crack the whip on buildings violating fire safety norms in Vizag

In the wake of the massive fire accident at a six-storey factory in New Delhi, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner, G Srijana asked the officials to serve notices to the owners of the buildings that do not adhere to the fire safety norms in Vizag, as mandated by the National Building Code (NBC) – 2016.

According to the building code, educational institutions, shopping malls, business establishments and high-rise residential buildings (above 18 metres in height) must have the safety equipment installed within the premises. Furthermore, all these buildings should obtain a ’No Objection Certificate’ (NOC) by the local municipal authority.

At a review meeting held on Monday, the Municipal Commissioner directed the GVMC’s fire prevention wing to take strict action against the buildings which do not abide by the fire safety norms as per Andhra Pradesh Fire Service Act 1999 and AP Fire and Emergency Operations Rules-2006, which are mentioned in the code. In case of a fire safety violation, the owners will be issued show-cause notices by the GVMC. The property holders will be slapped with criminal charges if they fail to respond to the notice.

Speaking to the media, GVMC’s Regional Officer Niranjan Reddy informed that the fire prevention wing would be inspecting the establishments in Vizag and reporting the safety status to Ms Srijana, with the help of Town Planning officials.