Fake liquor card of Andhra Pradesh goes viral on social media platforms

In a scenario where the Andhra Pradesh government has been taking steps to curb liquor consumption in the state, several posts of a certain ‘liquor card’ have been doing the rounds on the internet. The posts claim that the Andhra Pradesh government has started to introduce the ‘liquor card’ to consumers who wish to buy alcohol in the state.

Pictures of the supposed card that looks similar to a debit card have been making rounds on social media. Along with the pictures, the posts suggest that the government plans to introduce new rules in conjunction with the use of the card. According to the viral posts, the licenses will have to be acquired by paying an amount of INR 5000, post which, liquor can be purchased with the pre-loaded cash. Once the consumer runs out of the initial deposit, they would have to recharge the card with a minimum amount of Rs 5000 again, to procure liquor.

While the posts have gone viral on social media, it has been revealed that there’s little reality in them. The images of the liquor card have been identified as fake as the Andhra Pradesh government currently has no plans of introducing cards of such manner.

The Andhra Pradesh Government has been implementing the liquor ban in a phased manner. To start with, the government took over the private liquor shops under their control this year and placed restrictions on the locations where the shops can be set up. The government even tightened the screws on liquor shops that are located by the highways, stating that the stores cannot be in the line of sight of any national highway in the state.