The Government of Andhra Pradesh(AP) under the department of Municipal Administration and Urban Development has issued Guidelines with Standard Operating Protocols (SOP) for reopening of Garment, Footwear and Jewellery shops and street vendors vending food in urban areas during the lockdown period. Since the lockdown is extended until 31 May, the government aims to clarify the relaxations allowed in these sectors.

Guidelines for reopening of Garment, footwear and jewellery shops with the following Standard Operating Protocols (SOPs) in AP:

In the case of bigger outlets, online booking for visit should be encouraged

A register to record the details of all the customers entering the premises of the shop should be maintained

Customers or staff with COVID-19 symptoms should not be allowed inside either bigger or small outlets

In the case of bigger outlets, the customers and staff will be allowed only after thermal screening and sanitization of hands

There shall be sanitizers at each entry and exit as well as at every counter

No customer is allowed to enter without masks and without sanitizing hands

In the case of jewellery shops, customers should be provided with disposable gloves for touching any item

No trial of any item is permitted. Trial rooms will, therefore, remain shut down.

In the case of bigger outlets /franchises, there should be a footwear disinfectant at every entry

Depending on convenience, valet shall be offered to park customer cars or show them the way. The car keys shall be sanitized accordingly.

The staff stationed at the parking area shall also wear mask and gloves

The management shall ensure the cleanliness of the toilets/restrooms and ensure sufficient sanitizers, soaps and paper napkins

At the lift area, staff will press the button for the customer. Only one person or one group will be allowed to take the lift at a time.

Physical distancing between the customers (6 feet) shall be maintained. Floors should be taped/marked to ensure physical distancing.

The AP State Government has also issued SOPs for the street vendors. The guidelines that must be followed by the street vendors are:

Food is allowed to be sold only as a takeaway and not for consuming on the spot

Only the street vendors who possess identity cards issued by Municipal Commissioners are allowed to operate

For a new registration, the street vendor can go to the nearest Ward Secretariat and obtain an Id card. Municipal Commissioners ensure the sanction of ID cards through Ward Secretariats.

The vendor should wear hand gloves and a mask

Items like panipuri which have a very high chance of transmission of contamination are not permitted to be sold

The street vendor must wear an ID card issued by the Municipal Commissioner.

While selling the items, the vendor should ensure that the customer also wears the mask. The street hawker shall not sell the items to the customer who doesn’t wear the mask.

More than 5 persons are not allowed to gather at the counter

The seller shall maintain the rule of social distancing while doing business.

The street vendor shall always carry soap /sanitizer and a clean towel, and they shall periodically wash their hands thoroughly at least once in every half an hour.

The street vendor with COVID-19 symptoms is not permitted to operate

The street vendor who is static at a place must use lime or any other powder to mark the distance rings to be followed by customers

Municipal Commissioners are advised to create awareness among street vendors about this SOP

These guidelines issued by the AP Government brings forth clarity in the reopening of these shops in urban areas. The protocols were made keeping in mind the dangers of the pandemic that is still in existence. India is in the fourth phase of the lockdown and is extended until 31 May.