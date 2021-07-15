Six police officers, including Visakhapatnam Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Aishwarya Rastogi IPS, have been transferred with immediate effect and new postings have been given to them by the Andhra Pradesh Police. Now, Gowthami Sali IPS, Additional SP of Kurnool, is set to take charge as the new DCP of Visakhapatnam. An order, signed by the Governor of Andhra Pradesh, was sent to all the respective districts by the Chief Secretary to the State Government, Adithya Nath Das IAS, notifying them about the transfers.

Here is the list of transfers and postings in Visakhapatnam city police and Vizianagaram city police:

#1 Gowthami Sali, IPS (RR:2015), Additional S.P., Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), Kurnool

She has been transferred and posted as DCP-I, Visakhapatnam City in the place of Aishwarya Rastogi IPS.

#2 Aishwarya Rastogi, IPS (RR:2013), DCP-I, Visakhapatnam City

He has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Rajahmundry Urban in the place of Dr. Shemushi IPS (RR:2008). Aishwarya Rastogi, who has been DCP of Visakhapatnam since June 2020, was instrumental in eradicating alcohol consumption in public places. Mr. Rastogi also played a key role in solving the case of the illegal sale of newborns in the district.

#3 Rahul Dev Sharma, IPS (RR:2010), Group Commander, Greyhounds

He has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, West Godavari in the place of K Narayan Naik, IPS (SPS:2009).

#4 Vikrant Patil, IPS (RR:2012), DCP-II, Vijayawada City

He has been transferred and posted as Commandant, 5th Battalion, APSP, Vizianagaram, in an existing vacancy.

#5 Rahul Dev Singh, IPS (RR:2015), Additional S.P, SEB, Visakhapatnam Rural

He has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Railways, Vijayawada, in an existing vacancy.

#6 Ajitha Vejendla, IPS (RR:2015), Additional S.P., SEB, Visakhapatnam City

She has been transferred and posted as Commandant, 6th Battalion, Andhra Pradesh Special Police (APSP), Mangalagiri, in an existing vacancy. During her tenure at Vizag, she played a major role in curbing ganja transportation from the agency to other areas.