The concept of cage culture fish farming has been well taken in coastal Andhra Pradesh, especially at Visakhapatnam, by the fishermen communities. The same idea was earlier planned to be implemented at Sujanakota Panchayat, Munchingput Mandal in Vizag Agency, in order to help the fishermen to get a source of living.

Planned in 2016, the project was started by designing cages and other techniques required. Also, three fishermen were sent to Kerala for getting trained in cage culture farming. However, the project had not moved ahead since then. The officials of the Fisheries Department have sent a proposal again to the Andhra Pradesh State Government for approval of a budget of Rs 14.5 lakhs to restart the project.

Cage culture farming is one of the techniques that have helped many fishermen get good profits. In this concept, a suitable limited space is selected and cages are constructed in that area to grow fish. The cages are used to culture several types of fish species in fresh, brackish and marine waters.

Recently, the officials of the Fisheries Department, from the district, visited the Sujanakota area in Visakhapatnam agency to inspect the cage culture fish farming project. It is learned that the area has good demand for the Bangarupapa fish species and the officials believe that it can be grown in the cage culture concept.”Proposals have been given to the Government for a nod on the long-pending project. Currently, the fishermen in the area go for fish-catching at the nearby backwaters in their area. Once the project gets approved, trained fishermen can take up the project in 12 cages. A committee can be formed with 10 members to take up cage culture, bringing a source of income to their families”, said Mr. G Sitarama Raju, Fishery Department Officer, Paderu. Officials believe that if the project gets a good response, it can be experimented in other suitable areas.

After Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy recently set a target of increasing the aquaculture production in the state, from 4.36 lakh metric tonnes per annum to 12 metric tonnes per annum, and announced that aquaculture labs will be set up, hope has been created among the tribal fishermen.