In an attempt to enhance the green cover of Vizag, the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) initiated the avenue plantation programme on Monday. YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP, V Vijayasai Reddy, presided over the event as the chief guest and pledged to make Vizag a pollution-free city.

Under the initiative helmed by the Metropolitan Authority, as many as 3200 saplings of eight different species will be planted along a three-kilometre-long master plan road from the Law College in Yendada to Mithilapuri Vuda Colony, in Vizag. Speaking on the occasion, the YSRCP Rajya Sabha member informed that the Andhra Pradesh state government earlier launched a programme of planting 25 crore saplings across the 13 districts. He added that AP Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, directed officials to improve the greenery of the Vizag district by planting three crore saplings.

Stating that environmental protection can help preserve the planet for future generations, he said that the state government is committed to transforming Vizag into a pollution-free city. Noting that the green cover of Vizag has reduced over the past few years due to a surge in population, Mr Reddy assured to convert barren lands into lush patches, thereby restoring the lost plantation. He further said that the state government is chalking out plans to simultaneously develop the industrial as well as the tourism sectors of Vizag. Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner, G Srijana, VMRDA Commissioner, P Koteswara Rao, Visakhapatnam Joint Collector, M Venugopal Reddy, and others participated in the programme.

Earlier in October, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) introduced aerial seeding on the hills of Vizag. The civic body undertook this project in association with the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) and Pragathi Bharath Foundation. As part of this programme, around one lakh seed balls were sprayed on hills and other areas in and around Vizag.