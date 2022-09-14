A GITAM Deemed to be University final year medical student helped a pregnant woman give birth on board the Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam train, early on Tuesday morning.

Swathi Reddy (23) a student of the GITAM Medical College who is pursuing her final year MBBS, boarded the Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Duranto Express at Vijayawada at around 1:30 am on Tuesday. She was travelling in the Third A/C coach when worried family members of the pregnant woman started seeking help. The 30-year-old pregnant woman who was from the Srikakulam District developed labour pains while travelling on the train. To her rescue, Swathi was also travelling on the same coach and helped her deliver the baby girl safely.

Swathi who did not have any instruments, used just some antiseptic she was carrying for basic aid. Meanwhile, the Railway Travel Ticket Examiner (TTE) of the Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam train called for medical help to be ready at the next nearest station, Anakapalli. According to reports, an ambulance was kept ready even before the train arrived at Anakapalli and both the mother and the baby were immediately shifted to the NTR Hospital.

Swathi accompanied them and completed the surgery at the hospital. The grateful parents have named their baby girl after Swathi. She was appreciated by the GITAM University Pro Vice-Chancellor, B Gitanjali, and Principal, I Jyothi Padmaja for her brave act.

