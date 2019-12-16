GITAM Visakhapatnam gears up for GUSAC Carnival 7.0

It is time for one of GITAM (Deemed to be a University) biggest student events – GUSAC Carnival (GC) 7.0. This two-day festival is one of South India’s biggest. Annually, the fest is conducted with a theme that defines the projects developed by the GUSAC members. The annual projects, which the respective students have worked upon, are showcased at the Carnival.

The theme for this year’s GUSAC Carnival is MISSION H2O. It aims to cater to the salient problems which are caused by mankind’s abusive nature towards the environment and nature. The theme is being influenced by the global water crises and more local episodes such as the “The Chennai Water Crisis 2019” and the “Cauvery Calling” movement. Along with the display, the two days are also filled with cultural and entertainment programs. There are also about twenty food stalls being set up for refreshments.

GUSAC (GITAM University Science and Activity Centre) was founded in 2011 by the students of GITAM (Deemed to be University) with an ambition to build a self-efficient student organization. Its core belief is in applying the knowledge gain, and progress monitored, in various fields, ranging from arts to academics, in real-life applications.

During the carnival at GITAM, GUSAC will also be conducting workshops on Cyber Security and Android Development, using software such as Android Studio.

GUSAC Carnival 7.0

Dates: 19, 20 December 2019

Where: GITAM (Deemed to be University), Visakhapatnam

Contact Details:

Srinish D

Mobile No.:+91-9154393939

Email: gusac2k19@gmail.com

Megha Shyam Kandregula

Mobile No.:+91-8184835747

Email ID: meghashyam138@gmail.com