Top 10 works of William Shakespeare that reflect the great man’s genius

William Shakespeare, known for his tragically beautiful plays, is regarded as the greatest writer in the history of English literature. The ‘Bard of Avon’ made people fall in love with his witty comedies and romantic tragedies, inspiring many authors in the time to come. His work has been adapted many times and studied worldwide by literature fanatics. We bring you some of the best works of William Shakespeare:

Top 10 works of William Shakespeare:

Romeo and Juliet

Genre: Romance

“Come, gentle night; come, loving, black-browed night;

Give me my Romeo; and, when I shall die,

Take him and cut him out in little stars,

And he will make the face of heaven so fine

That all the world will be in love with night…”

Macbeth

Genre: Tragedy

“Double, double, toil and trouble;

Fire burn, and cauldron bubble!”

Hamlet

Genre: Tragedy

“Doubt thou the stars are fire;

Doubt that the sun doth move;

Doubt truth to be a liar;

But never doubt I love.”

Julius Caesar

Genre: Tragedy

“The fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars, but in ourselves.”

“Et tu, Brute?”

Midsummer Night’s Dream

Genre: Fantasy, Comedy

“Love looks not with the eyes, but with the mind,

And therefore is winged Cupid painted blind.”

Othello

Genre: Tragedy

“O, beware, my lord, of jealousy;

It is the green-ey’d monster, which doth mock

The meat it feeds on. That cuckold lives in bliss,

Who, certain of his fate, loves not his wronger:

But O, what damnèd minutes tells he o’er

Who dotes, yet doubts, suspects, yet strongly loves!”

The Merchant of Venice

Genre: Comedy, Drama

“All that glisters is not gold;

Often have you heard that told:

Many a man his life hath sold

But my outside to behold:

Gilded tombs do worms enfold.”

Much Ado About Nothing

Genre: Comedy

“A dear happiness to women: they would else have been troubled with a pernicious suitor. I thank God and my cold blood, I am of your humour for that: I had rather hear my dog bark at a crow than a man swear he loves me.”

The Tempest

Genre: Romance, Comedy

“O, wonder!

How many goodly creatures are there here!

How beauteous mankind is! O brave new world,

That has such people in’t!”

The Comedy of Errors

Genre: Comedy

“A wretched soul, bruised with adversity,

We bid be quiet when we hear it cry;

But were we burdened with light weight of pain,

As much or more we should ourselves complain.”