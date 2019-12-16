The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) members, led by party chief Chandrababu Naidu, took a ‘reverse walk’ in protest against the YSRCP Government in Amaravati on Monday. The party members walked backward from Amaravati fire station to the Assembly, where the Assembly winter session entered its second week. The opposition party alleged that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy led-government has been carrying out a ‘reverse regime’ and pushing development in Andhra Pradesh backward.

The reverse walk was taken as a protest against the government’s decisions which allegedly stopped construction work in the capital region. Many projects saw ‘reverse tendering’ take place, where the existing contracts given out to vendors were canceled and tenders were invited again. TDP supremo Naidu alleged that the government is letting Amaravati go to waste, and said it was a ‘golden goose that can lay golden eggs.’

In June this year, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and the World Bank withdrew from the Amaravati project. The combined investment from both the banks was estimated at 500 million dollars to build the capital city project. In November, the government cancelled a huge start-up area project that was meant to be developed by a Singapore Consortium to boost economic activity in the capital. The government said that the project required huge investments from the state government, and hence, the cancellation.