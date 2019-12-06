Ganta Srinivasa Rao responds to reports that claimed he might quit TDP

Visakhapatnam North MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao has once again quashed rumours that suggested he might soon bid adieu to Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Ever since the TDP was drubbed in the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections earlier this year, many members of the party have changed loyalties and there have been rumours that Ganta Srinivasa Rao will also leave the party.

During a press conference on Thursday, the politician was asked about the photos circulating on social media of him and PM Narendra Modi. Mr. Srinivasa Rao clarified that the photos are old and were taken when he was a minister in the combined Andhra Pradesh government and Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

He also stated that meeting leaders and members of other political parties socially is normal and shouldn’t be used to spark speculations. Mr Rao stated that numerous speculations have been spread on his political future without much truth.

In the press conference, the TDP MLA stressed that despite doing poorly in the state elections, the party performed well in the Visakhapatnam city limits. He added that the GVMC elections are of great significance and the party will only be picking capable candidates.

Back in June, rumours had surfaced that Ganta Srinivasa Rao would be leaving TDP for the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). The TDP MLA though had brushed away the reports as mere rumours.