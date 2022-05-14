The competition among OTT platforms is on the rage with each one trying its best to bag more and more movie rights. Every week, new movies are being added and the ones with a longer list end up being the favourites. Similarly, Aha the first 100 per cent Telugu entertainment platform is aiming to increase its library of movies to entertain its audience. If there is anything good about the new normal, it has to be this access to movies at our fingertips. Here is a long list of newly added Telugu movies on Aha.

Scroll down for a list of newly added Telugu movies on Aha to binge-watch this season.

#1 Akshara

A crime thriller Telugu movie directed by B. Chinni Krishna is about a young teacher. She works in a reputed college and sets out on a killing spree. Her hidden agendas and intentions behind her killing are what make this movie worth a watch. The cast of the movie includes Nandita Swetha, Shankar, Madhunandhan, Sanjay Swaroop and others in prominent roles.

#2 Saptagiri Express

A romantic comedy movie starring comedian Saptagiri was a hit at the box office. The story is about an actor who joyfully joins his late father’s job. however, he later discovers the rugged truth behind his father’s demise, which provokes him to take revenge. The movie is directed by Arun Pawar and the cast includes Roshni Prakash, Ali, Shankar and others in prominent roles.

#3 IIT Krishnamurthy

Krishnamurthy (protagonist) is an IIT Bombay student who discovers his uncle is missing when he visits Hyderabad. He sets out on the quest to solve the mystery. This suspense thriller is directed by Sreevardhan and stars Dandamudo Pruthvi, Maria Doshi, Vinay Varma, Satya and other sin lead roles. The newly added movie on Aha is a good pick for a Sunday matinee.

#4 Maara

Directed by Dhilip Kumar, Maara is an emotional feel-good movie. A perfect choice for a Saturday evening, the story is about a young woman who is intrigued by the paintings on the town’s walls, which reflect her childhood. She sets out in search of the painter. The cast of the movie includes Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath in lead roles.

#5 Tik Tik Tik

Directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan, this adventure movie stars Jayam Ravi and Nivetha Pethuraj in lead roles. The story is about saving the city from an asteroid hit. The protagonist is appointed by ISRO to avoid the catastrophe from happening. If you are someone who likes watching space fiction, this movie is worth a watch. The movie is inspired by the 1998 Michael Bay film Armageddon.

Apart from these interesting stories, many more have been newly added to the Aha OTT platform. The list includes Ayogya, Gulebagavali, Guvva Gorinka, Rowdy Fellow, Sashi, Saptagiri LLB and Vangaveeti.

