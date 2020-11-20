Netflix has announced that viewers in India will be given free access, without a subscription, to the content on its platform, for two days. As part of its StreamFest, the OTT giant said that people will be able to stream movies, series, docuseries, and other content for free of cost, starting 12:00 AM, 5 December up until 11:59 PM, 6 December.

Viewers just need to create an account (without any payment info) anytime after 12:00 AM, 5 December. Then they can watch all of Netflix for free, from 5 December, Netflix stated. Netflix further added it will be limiting the number of StreamFest viewers. “To make sure everyone gets the best Netflix experience, we may have to limit the amount of StreamFest members. So you may see a message that StreamFest is at capacity. But don’t worry, we’ll make sure you don’t miss out on your 2 days of free Netflix,” the OTT platform said.

Users can first register on the web or the Android app, and later log in to any device to access Netflix. Users don’t need to sign up for a reminder to access Netflix StreamFest. The email or phone number they provide will only be used to send a reminder message. The same information does not need to be used when they create their account before they start watching for free, Netflix said. Also, anyone who signs in during StreamFest gets one stream in Standard Definition (SD) and no one else can use the same login information to stream.

StreamFest has been proposed by Netflix in a bid to expand its reach to more viewers in India. Through this effort, the platform hopes to attract a greater audience to the stories and service on offer. Earlier, the OTT platform even launched a mobile-streaming plan for Rs 199 to suit the Indian viewer-base.

Currently, Netflix India streams various popular shows including Breaking Bad, Stranger Things, Sherlock, Narcos, and Black Mirror among others. The platform has also been striking a chord with the Indian audience with the likes of Sacred Games, Delhi Crime, and a bunch of regional movies fetching accolades.