The free gas cylinders scheme, one of the ‘super six guarantees’ promised by the TDP-Jana Sena combine during the general elections, held in Andhra Pradesh, in May this year, will be launched on Deepavali day.

Making this announcement at the NDA legislature party meeting held at CK convention centre near Mangalagiri on 18 September, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said three gas cylinders would be supplied free of cost to the poor every year in Andhra Pradesh.

All white ration card holders are eligible to avail of the benefit of the scheme, named ‘Mahashakti’. The meeting was held to mark the completion of 100 days of the TDP-led alliance governance in the State.

Addressing the alliance MPs and MLAs, Chandrababu Naidu directed them to prepare vision documents for their respective constituencies. Alleging that the previous government misused funds, the Chief Minister pointed out that the State has debts to the tune of Rs 10 lakh crores.

Attributing the victory in the elections to the joint effort of the three parties (TDP, JSP and BJP), he said, “Development of State is not possible without help from the Centre.”

Chandrababu Naidu was all praise for JSP chief Pawan Kalyan observing that it was he, (Pawan) who brought the three parties together to avoid a split in the Opposition vote. Pawan Kalyan and BJP State chief Daggubati Purandeswari also spoke.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu