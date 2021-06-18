Visakhapatnam Police have arrested culprits of a robbery case involved under the Gajuwaka Police station limits. The four of them have been accused of snatching gold ornaments and stealing automobiles in the area. With suspicion on the possible culprits, the Visakhapatnam Police officials narrowed down the culprits and took them under custody.

According to the Visakhapatnam Police, complainant Arrepu Nagamani, wife of Perayya Setty, resident of Krishna Nagar of Gajuwaka runs a scrap selling business. According to the complainant, on 16 June 2021, two unknown males came to her house. Posing as scrap buyers, the two individuals with a plastic bag asked her to buy scrap items or transact in an exchange of scrap materials. Taking this call as a genuine bargain, she accepted to be involved in the transaction.

All didn’t go well from thereon. What appeared as a genuine transaction turned violent in nature. While she was weighing the scrap items, one of them forcibly closed her mouth and snatched away her gold chain weighing about 2 Tolas. The other person snatched away her husband’s gold chain weighing about 1 Tola. During the incident, the complainant incurred an injury to her head.

While two were at the forefront of the incident, the other two helped from behind the scene. The four persons involved in the robbery case have been identified by Visakhapatnam police as 27-year-old Gurrala Simhachalam, 27-year-old Cheepurla Raju, 28-year-old Kundhi Siva, and 26-year-old Basara Manikanta. All of them are residents of Gajuwaka. The four of them have been accused of robbing gold worth Rs 75,000, auto-rickshaw, and Rs 8,000 cash.

An investigation was made by DCI South Sub-Division P Surya Narayana and his team and they caught the culprits in one day. Total property worth Rs 75,000, Rs 8,000 cash, and one auto-rickshaw which was used for the robbery were recovered. It is learned that the two persons were visiting their house for the past three days.

A case has been registered under 764/2021, U/ S 394, 454, 380 IPC in Gajuwaka Police Station limits.