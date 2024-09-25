Former MLA S A Rahman has resigned from the YSRCP and sent his resignation letter to party president Y S Jaganmohan Reddy. Announcing it while speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on 25 September, Rahman, who had also served as the chairman of VUDA, said the YSRCP, during its regime, had failed on all fronts, including the conduct of EAMCET, and he can’t continue in such a party. The former MLA opined that the alliance government seems to be committed to the welfare of the Muslims.

Rahman quit the TDP in 2019 after disagreeing with the party over the three capital issues and joined the YSRCP in 2020. When he was in the TDP, he had served as the Visakha One (now Visakha South) MLA and also as the Chairman of the VUDA. It is learnt that the former MLA SA Rahman, following his resignation from YSRCP, is set to join the TDP soon.

With leaders quitting the party one after the other, the base of YSRCP in the city is fast eroding. Recently over ten corporators of the party shifted their loyalties and joined either TDP or JSP. As a result, the party lost the standing committee elections drawing a blank. The alliance made a clean sweep of the elections bagging all the 10 panel chief posts.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu