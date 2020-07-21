The Andhra Pradesh state government, in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, has taken a few crucial decisions in order to provide better healthcare to the citizens. In the latest, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed that the number of state-level COVID-19 hospitals in Andhra Pradesh must be increased to ten from the current five hospitals. He directed the authorities to provide facilities for the doctors working on the frontline so that they aren’t over-worked. The CM stated that the government is placing special emphasis on the quality of services being offered at 84 district-level hospitals currently offering treatment to COVID-19 patients. Orders were also given to upgrade private hospitals in Andhra Pradesh as COVID-19 cases continued to rise in the state.

Plans regarding the kind of services that will be offered at the new hospitals will be chalked out within the next two days, the Chief Minister said. He directed the officials to recruit doctors, nurses and other staff for the five new hospitals soon. Instructions were also given to conduct massive awareness campaigns on steps to be taken if one has tested positive for COVID, including precautions to be taken at home, approaching local authorities etc.

Chief Minister YS Jagan appealed to the public to not panic about contracting the virus. He said that 85 percent of the affected are getting better through treatment at their homes itself. He stated that people with co-morbidities and elderly must not delay seeking medical treatment as they are at risk for contracting the virus.

Between Sunday and Monday, 33,580 samples were tested across Andhra Pradesh. A total of 13,49,112 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in AP so far. Of these, 24,228 individuals have recovered from the virus while 28,800 are currently seeking treatment as of reports released on Monday afternoon. 1,335 individuals were discharged on Monday.