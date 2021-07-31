In a failed bank theft, two thieves entered a bank in Vizag but had to return back empty-handed. According to the Kancharapalem Police, two thieves tried to rob the State Bank of India, Urvasi Branch at Kancharapalem, on Thursday early morning. The duo broke into the bank by removing one of the back windows. They tried to destroy the CCTV camera, and bank server wires, so as to hide their identity but failed to do so. Later, the duo broke the mirror of the cash cabin and searched for cash. When they couldn’t find any money in the bank, the duo went to the ATM centre adjacent to the bank. Unable to find any cash, the thieves went back.

The SBI bank officials got notified about the attempted theft when the power backup wires were cut by the robbers. Suspecting that nothing had happened, they came to the bank early in the morning as per usual. When they opened the door and went inside, the employees of the bank found that the cabin mirror was broken, the window was removed and the UPS wires were pulled.

A complaint was registered with the Kancharapalem Crime Branch Police in Vizag regarding the failed bank theft. The police then examined the crime scene and got the thieves recorded on CCTV camera footage. Based on the CCTV footage, Crime Branch police are trying to identify the thieves who attempted the crime.

According to the crime branch police department, the city has been witnessing a series of theft/robbery incidents in the last few weeks. There have been cases of two-wheeler and four-wheeler robberies as well as house burglaries.