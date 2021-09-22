The Assistant Development Commissioner of Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone (VSEZ), Ramalinga Reddy, slashed rumours of a gas leak at the Abhijeet Ferro Alloys plant in Atchutapuram, Vizag. He said that the news in the national media is misleading and there was no gas leak in the plant. The plant is functioning as usual.

The national media reported that six employees were injured in a gas leak incident in the Ferro Alloys plant in Vizag. The reports also said that smoke was emanating from the site in the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) area.

On reports that 6 people were injured, Mr. Reddy says that there was only one person who had a hand injury. There was a valve problem in the plant and as the technicians were repairing the valve, one person got his hand burnt. The injured person is out of danger and currently receiving treatment at Q1 Hospital in Vizag. This incident happened on the evening of 21 September, 2021.

Speaking about the gas leak, Mr. Reddy informed that if there was any gas leak, the entire would have fallen, causing human and material damage. Nothing serious has occurred at the plant and all production activities are being carried out as usual.

All the citizens are requested not to go by the reports claiming 6 injuries in a major gas leak in the Abhijeet Ferro Alloys plant in Vizag.