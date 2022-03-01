The South Central Railway (SCR) authorities have decided to extend the services of special trains between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad. This is being done taking the heavy inflow of passengers into consideration. The timings of these four trains are said to remain the same.

The details of the four special trains between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam are as follows.

Train number 08579: Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad weekly special (Wednesday) will be available till 30 March 2022.

Train number 08580: Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam weekly special (Thursday) has been extended from 3 March to 31 March 2022.

Train number 08585: Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad weekly special (Tuesday) will be available till 29 March 2022.

Train number 08586: Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam weekly special (Wednesday) will be extended from 2 March to 30 March 2022.