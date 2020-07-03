Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, travelled to Nimu in Ladakh to interact with Indian troops earlier today. Nimu is surrounded by the Zanskar range and is on the banks of river Indus. The Prime Minister met the top leadership of the Indian Army and later interacted with personnel of the Army, Air Force and ITBP.

The Prime Minister paid rich tributes to the valour of India’s Armed Forces, stating that their courage and devotion to Mother India is unparalleled. He stated that Indians can go about their lives peacefully because they know that our Armed Forces are standing firm, protecting the nation. PM Modi said that due to the exemplary bravery of the Armed Forces in the recent weeks, the world has taken note of India’s strength. He said that those who were martyred at the Galwan Valley belong to all parts of India and epitomize the country’s ethos of bravery.

He affirmed that be it Leh-Ladakh, Kargil or the Siachen Glacier, be it the high mountains or the icy cold water that flows in the rivers, these are testimony to the gallantry of India’s Armed Forces. The enemies of India have seen the fire and fury of our forces, said the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister also paid homage to two Matas: to Mother India and to the Mothers of all those brave soldiers and security forces of India who serve India with unparalleled diligence.

In what is being viewed as a strong message to India’s neighbours, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke at length about how the virtues of peace, friendship and courage have been a part of India’s culture since time immemorial. He recalled that India has always given a befitting reply to anyone who has tried to disturb the prevailing atmosphere of peace and progress.

Addressing the soldiers in Ladakh, PM Modi affirmed that India is committed to peace and friendship but this commitment to peace should not be seen as India’s weakness. “Today India is becoming stronger, be it in naval might, air power, space power and the strength of our army. Modernization of weapons and upgradation of infrastructure has enhanced our defence capabilities multifold,” PM Modi said. Prime Minister said that the time for expansionism is over and this is the era of development. He recalled that it is this mindset of expansionism that did great harm.

He added that in the past few years, several steps have been taken for the well-being of India’s forces and furthering India’s security preparedness. This includes ensuring availability of modern weaponry, increased border infrastructure, border area development and expanding the roads network. He further shared that expenditure on border infrastructure has been enhanced three times.

Prime Minister also mentioned the efforts to strengthen the national security apparatus and to ensure the well-being of our armed forces. He highlighted recent initiatives of the government such as creation of CDS, construction of a grand National War Memorial, fulfilment of OROP after decades and steps to ensure the well-being of the families of the armed forces personnel.

Speaking in Nimu. India is proud of the courage of our armed forces. https://t.co/juUjqkAp6v — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 3, 2020

With inputs from PMO