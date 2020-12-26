In an attempt to streamline the management of waste, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is chalking out plans to set up dry waste processing units in the city. In this regard, the civic body is working towards entering into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a private consultant.

As per sources from the GVMC, recyclable dry waste such as plastics glass, cardboard, aluminum cans, and other materia will be processed into plastic pellets and other products at the proposed dry waste collection and processing units in Visakhapatnam. As a part of the initiative, these units would be launched as a pilot project at Poorna Market (Zone-III) and Gajuwaka (Zone-V) in Visakhapatnam.

It may be noted that the GVMC has already been processing wet waste into manure at processing units in the city. Additionally, the civic body has set up a waste-to-biogas plant and a Construction & Demolition (C&D) waste processing plant at Kapuluppada in Visakhapatnam. Currently, a bio-manure plant, bio-mining project, and waste-to-energy plant are at various stages of development. Speaking to Yo! GVMC Chief Medical Officer (Health), Dr KSLG Sastry, noted that the Corporation has strengthened its waste processing ability when compared to the last year. Adding further details, he said, “The waste-to-energy plant is likely to be ready by the time the Central Swachh Survekshan team visits in 2021. We are hoping that these initiatives will give us the edge this time in obtaining a better spot.”

Enforcing segregation of solid waste continues to pose a challenge for the Corporation. Taking stock of the situation, the GVMC has begun to focus on garbage segregation right at the source. Shedding light on the importance of source segregation, Dr Sastry said that by separating wet, dry, and hazardous wastes in green, blue, and red bins respectively, the landfill can be reduced to a greater extent. He further urged the people to take up source segregation.

Pointing out that the GVMC needs to gear up under the Citizens Feedback section of Swachh Survekshan 2021, Dr Sastry informed that 1800 out of 6000 marks have been allotted for citizens’ participation. “We have already interacted with Residential Welfare Associations to promote cleanliness practices. The public can involve in the cleaning of parks and roads, painting walls, and other activities and update them on the Swacchata mobile application. Citizens can report the untidy surroundings on the app and we will resolve their issues at the earliest,” he added.