In a bid to clear the festive rush, the Railways has announced that special train services will soon be available between Dhanbad and Alappuzha. Trains 03351/03352 will be ferrying passengers between the two cities, from 1 January 2021. It has also been revealed that the train services between Dhanbad and Alappuzha will be operating via Visakhapatnam.

Train No 03351 Dhanbad-Alappuzha special express will leave Dhanbad daily at 11:40 AM, with effect from 1 January 2021, reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 8:15 AM and departure at 8:35 AN. It will reach Alappuzha at 3:25 PM on the third day of its journey.

The train No. 03351 Dhanbad – Alappuzha special express will leave Alappuzha daily at 6:00 AM, with effect from 4 January 2021, reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 1:10 PM and depart at 1:30 PM. It will reach Dhanbad at 10:20 AM AM on the third day of its journey.

The stoppages of the pair of trains between Dhanbad and Alappuzha are Jharsuguda, Sambalpur Road, Bargarh Road, Barpali, Balangir, Titlagarh, Kesinga, Muniguda, Rayagada, Parvatipuram Town, Parvatipuram, Bobbili, Vizianagaram, Kottavalasa, Simhachalam, Visakhapatnam, and Duvvada over East Coast Railway.

The composition of these trains comprises one second AC, two third AC, twelve sleeper class, four second class, two second class cum luggage coaches, and one pantry car, the Railways notified.

AK Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Waltair Division, requested passengers to follow all safety precautions at the railway premises and during their journey, given the prevalent coronavirus pandemic situation.