On 23 February 2022, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, inaugurated the Dredging Museum at the Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) office in Seethammadaara, Visakhapatnam. The Nikarshan Sadan i.e the dredging museum is a proud representation of the history and achievements of DCI, Visakhapatnam. A collection of old photographs and miniature replicas of different models of dredgers are put up for display. While addressing the employees at the DCI office, the minister hailed the contribution of dredging to the field of ports and shipping. Minister Sonowal was informed by the authorities at DCI regarding their future plans and gave a report of development over the years. The Dredging Museum was established at DCI in Visakhapatnam to celebrate 45 years of Dredging Corporation India.

Earlier yesterday, the Union Minister inaugurated the Centre of Excellence in Maritime and Shipbuilding (CEMS), Visakhapatnam. CEMS has been established to provide skilled manpower as a crucial foundation for Coastal Community Development. The establishment of this prestigious institution was undertaken by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways as a part of the Sagarmala Project. The facility has 18 state-of-the-art labs focussing on Product Design and Validation, Advanced Manufacturing, Test and Optimisation, Dimensional Accuracy Control Systems, and several other industry-related areas.

CEMS has commenced its operations on 1 April 2019 and has trained 5028 students in various domains to date. It is also authorized as a training center for the Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) platform. During the lockdown period, CEMS started online and hybrid courses for Diploma and B.Tech students and successfully trained 4219 students.

As a part of his visit, the Union Minister will also be laying foundation stones for several port projects in Vishakhapatnam Port Trust on 24 February.