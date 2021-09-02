In a first for the three states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Orissa, a 50-year-old woman’s life was saved using a new and safer method of brain treatment in the city. Doctors at the Medicover Hospitals in Vizag saved her life by performing a rare brain surgery using the Flow Diversion technique. The patient was discharged on Wednesday, with the surgery being successful and without any complications.

The patient, Subbalakshmi (50) of Kakinada, complained of a severe headache which was continuing till her neck along with visual disturbances. An MRI scan, and a visit to a local physician, confirmed the rupture of a brain aneurysm. The patient had already been treated for a ruptured basilar top aneurysm nine months ago.

On admission at the Medicover Hospitals, Subbalakshmi was referred to Senior Consultant Neuro Vascular Intervention, Dr. Siba Shankar Dalai. Considering the condition of the ailment, Dr. Dalai decided to perform a ’Flow Diversion’ technique surgery.

A brain aneurysm is an ailment that causes the ballooning in blood vessels in the brain. It leads to severe bleeding in the brain, causing brain hemorrhage. Sometimes, it may also lead to death.

The Flow Diversion technique enables doctors to divert the blood flow away from the aneurysm and allows it to heal progressively. The technique helps offer higher visibility, better placement, and increases safety. It is FDA-approved and highly recommended for Brain Bifurcation Aneurysms. But due to this technique being the latest technology in brain treatment, this surgery was a rare one in Vizag. However, more doctors in the city are now expected to pick this technique.

The surgery was successful. Subbalakshmi gradually recovered over 72-96 hours. After a few days of observation, she was discharged on Wednesday.

This is not the first time such medical miracles have happened in Vizag hospitals. Earlier in July, a 33-year-old male patient was admitted to the hospital with intermittent pain and swelling in the midfoot. Considering the seriousness of the ailment, a rare and delicate orthopedic surgery was performed on the patient by a doctor in the Apollo Hospitals of Vizag.

In another case, in March, a rare congenital cardiac anomaly was identified in a 40-year-old woman. This anomaly reportedly occurs in one in three lakh live births. Surgeons at the Visakhapatnam hospital performed a rare congenital cardiac surgery, and she was back in the pink of her health.