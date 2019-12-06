4 accused in Disha rape and murder case shot dead in police encounter

All the four accused in the rape and murder case of Disha have been shot dead in a police encounter during the early hours of Friday in Hyderabad.

As per sources, the four men-Mohammed (26), Jollu Shiva (20), Jollu Naveen (20) and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu (20)-were taken to the crime scene around 3:30 am on Friday for the recreation of the incident.

However, the accused in the Disha murder case reportedly pelted stones on the police and tried to escape from the spot, prompting the police to shoot them dead in an encounter in self-defence. The bodies of the accused have been shifted to a hospital for post-mortem.

Hyderabad: Senior Police officials arrive at the site of the encounter. All four accused in the rape and murder of woman veterinarian in Telangana were killed in an encounter with the police when the accused tried to escape while being taken to the crime spot. https://t.co/TB4R8EuPyr pic.twitter.com/7fuG87MP0m — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2019

The four men were earlier taken into police custody and lodged in high-security cells for raping and murdering a 26-year-old veterinary doctor in Hyderabad. The woman was kidnapped from a lonely spot when she was left stranded for help with her two-wheeler breaking down. The victim’s charred body was later found in the outskirts of Hyderabad on 28 November.

The incident triggered a national outrage with citizens demanding justice for the victim and her family.