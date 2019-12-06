The news of the accused, in connection to the recent rape and murder case in Hyderabad, being encountered has incited a barrage of cheers and reactions from all over the country. The policemen who carried out the encounter in the early hours of Friday stated that the accused were trying to run away from police custody this morning. One of them tried to attack the police, so they proceeded to encounter them in an act of self defence, said the official police statement.

The news has brought joy to many including the victim’s parents who lauded the police for their move. The 26-year-old vet’s sister said that the incident should set an example for all the rapists in the country. Resonating with their thoughts were 2012 rape victim Nirbhaya’s parents who appreciated the Hyderabad Police for offering fast justice to the victim’s parents. They added that the Hyderabad victim’s parents are saved from the numerous court visits which they had to endure through the last seven years.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the police encounter of the four accused in the Disha rape and murder case in Hyderabad:

I ❤️ TELANGANA . Fear is a great solution and sometimes the only solution . — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) December 6, 2019

JUSTICE SERVED! Now, Rest In Peace Disha. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) December 6, 2019

This morning I wake up to the news and JUSTICE HAS BEEN SERVED!! #Encounter — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) December 6, 2019

Justice Finally Served !! My sincere thanks to Telangana Police….GB#RIPDisha #RIPPriyanka — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) December 6, 2019

Sister,

We couldn’t save you, but justice has been served for you. A big big salute to #TelanganaPolice …May your soul rest in peace 🙏🏼 — PRATHI ROJU PANDAAGE ON DEC 20th 😊 (@IamSaiDharamTej) December 6, 2019

Great work #hyderabadpolice ..we salute u 🙏 — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) December 6, 2019

On the flip side, actors Ravi Teja and Rahul Ramakrishna tweeted that justice doesn’t stop with one encounter, there need to be steps to prevent the crimes from happening.

Serving justice to #Disha doesn’t stop here but starts from here by preventing such heinous crimes through education, empowerment and enlightenment from childhood. JaiHind. Now Rest in Peace Disha. — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) December 6, 2019

That wasn’t justice. That was a safety valve set in place to diffuse unmanageable public anger. Actual justice comes from enforcing laws that seek to prevent crime from happening. — Rahul Ramakrishna (@eyrahul) December 6, 2019

Mirroring their reactions was lawyer Kauna Nundy who is a series of tweets, said