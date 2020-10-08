Five diamonds have gone missing at a local jewel polishing and designing company in Vizag. The incident came to light when the company, Worldwide Diamond Manufacturers, lodged a complaint at the Duvvada Police Station.

According to sources, Worldwide Diamond Manufacturers, which falls under the Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone (SEZ), polishes and designs gemstones. Reportedly, five diamonds, worth Rs 7.5 lakh, went missing on 26 September, when one employee of the firm in Vizag was handing over the diamonds to another employee of the next shift. The management suspected the involvement of two of the company’s employees behind the case of missing diamonds. However, the police didn’t find any clue from the suspected individuals.

Speaking to media, Duvvada Inspector, K Lakshmi revealed the details of the preliminary investigation. The Inspector informed that the employees in question were never involved in any theft previously. Reporting the status of the security system at the jewel polishing and designing company, the Inspector said that they have examined the CCTV footage at the firm to identify the suspects in the missing of the valuables. “The footage was blurred, making it difficult for us to establish how the diamonds went missing,” the police officer added. The cops found security lapses at the firm. The Duvvada Police also noticed that the company failed to maintain the logbook properly.

As per the latest Crime in India 2019 report released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Andhra Pradesh ranked eighth in India in terms of the overall crime rate in the country. Meanwhile, Vizag stood second in the list of 34 metropolitan cities of the country in cybercrime, according to the statistics revealed by the NCRB. Reportedly, as many as 400 incidents of cybercrime and cheating cases were reported in 2019 from various police stations in the city.