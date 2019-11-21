Cyber Crime Police nab Nigerian for cheating Vizag man of Rs 34 lakh

On Wednesday, Visakhapatnam Cyber Crime Police arrested a Nigerian national named Ezumenu Lucky Ozah, and one Deepak from Haryana, for duping a retired employee from Vizag of Rs 34 lakh.

According to sources, the victim named Kumar Das was befriended by one Anna Rose from Birmingham, United Kingdom (UK), through social media. However, the profile was allegedly handled by Ozah. After several conversations, Ozah under the disguise of Rose had promised Das of sending expensive gifts and an amount of 25,000 pounds.

A few days later, the victim received a call from a woman, who posed as a Customs official. The caller asked the retired employee to pay Rs 34.19 lakh, in order to clear the consignment. As instructed by the caller, he transferred the amount to seven bank accounts. However, he did not receive the consignment.

Upon realizing that he was cheated, the victim approached the police and lodged a complaint at the Visakhapatnam Cyber Crime Police Station, on 11 November. A team from the Cyber Crime Police swung into action and tracked down Deepak, who owns a SIM card shop in New Delhi. After interrogating Deepak, he divulged the whereabouts of Ozah. The cops then took the duo into custody. Furthermore, an amount of Rs 2 lakh, ninety-five SIM cards, five ATM cards, two pen drives, one laptop, seven mobile phones, two bank passbooks, and two bank cheque books were also seized during the operation. On Wednesday, the culprits were brought to Vizag on a transit warrant.