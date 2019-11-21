AP CM YS Jagan proposes ‘concept cities’ in Vizag, Tirupati and Anantapur

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has proposed setting up of ‘concept cities’ in Vizag, Tirupati, and Anantapur. Speaking at a review meeting held with officials Information Technology, Electronics and Communications Department on Wednesday, the Chief Minister ordered a blueprint for setting up the proposed cities.

Proposed to be built over a radius of 10 km, the concept cities are reportedly aimed at fetching investments to the regions of Vizag, Tirupati, and Anantapur. Mr. Reddy asked the officials to equip the areas with modern infrastructure and provide manpower through skill development centres so as to attract investors to the state. He further directed the officials to make plans for the concept cities along the lines of Columbia city in the US to facilitate investments from high-end technology-based industries.

Stating that tech-giant TCS expressed interest in setting up a campus in Tirupati, the Chief Minister asked the officials to take the requisite steps in this regard.

The meeting also saw the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister ask the officials to make village and ward volunteers tech-savvy. Mentioning that the government is looking to make the system corruption free, he pressed the need for a robust IT network in the state.