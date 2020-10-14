Visakhapatnam district reported 163 fresh cases and 4 deaths as on Wednesday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 53,494 and total deaths to 450. As per the report released by the special officer for COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam, there are 2151 active cases, showing a decline in the numbers when compared to last week.

As many as 328 patients recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of discharges to 50,893. In addition to the fresh cases, death, and recovery statistics, the COVID-19 report of Visakhapatnam further indicated that there are 4 very active clusters, 68 active clusters, 244 dormant clusters, and 627 de-notified clusters in the district.

With 3892 new coronavirus cases, Andhra Pradesh stands fifth in the list of states and union territories registering the maximum number of fresh cases in the country. On a brighter note, the improving recovery rate comes as a relief in these unprecedented times. According to a report released by the Andhra Pradesh Health, Medical, and Family Welfare Department, on 13 October, every district in Andhra Pradesh had registered more than 90 percent recovery rate.

As of 14 October, India reported 63,509 new coronavirus cases and 730 deaths in the last 24 hours. The tally of the country accounts to 72,39,390 which includes 8,26,876 active cases, 63,01,928 cured/discharged/migrated cases, and 1,10,586 deaths. Among the states, Kerala has reported 8,764 new infections marking the highest in the country. It is followed by Maharashtra with 8522 new cases and Karnataka with 8191 new cases. While Kerala tops the list of 10 states and Union territories reporting the maximum number of cases, its fatality rate is comparatively less than other states. The total number of tests conducted in India to detect the virus has crossed the 9-crore mark on 14 October.