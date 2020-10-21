Over the past 24 hours, 138 more individuals tested positive for COVID-19 in Vizag as the total number of cases in the district moved closer to the 55,000-mark. Between Tuesday and Wednesday, one more patient passed away due to the virus. The current status of active cases in Vizag was recorded as 2277. The district registered 464 casualties, and 52,075 discharges, taking the tally to 54,816.

Among the newly detected positive cases in Vizag, 58 were VRDL+Truenat+NACO positive while 80 were detected via Rapid Antigen tests. As per COVID-19 Special Officer PV Sudhakar, the current status of clusters classification in Vizag was reported as, 9 very active clusters, 16 active clusters, 293 dormant clusters, and 627 denotified clusters, depending on the coronavirus cases registered in the district. Meanwhile, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is ramping up the measures to fight the novel coronavirus. On 21 October, the front line workers of the civic body conducted an awareness campaign to sensitise citizens about the precautions to be taken, in light of the current situation.

Andhra Pradesh reported 3746 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. As per the update by the Andhra Pradesh Health, Medical & Family Welfare Department, the state accounts for 7,93,299 COVID-19 cases, including 32,376 active cases, 7,54,415 recoveries, and 6508 deaths. In the past 24 hours, 4739 individuals recovered from the infection. The state has conducted 72,71,050 tests so far.

On the national front, coronavirus cases in India increased by 54,044 new infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 7.6 million, informed the Union Health Ministry. India recorded 717 new deaths, toll death count mounted to 1,15,914 between Tuesday and Wednesday. On a brighter note, India’s COVID-19 recovery rate reached 88.81 percent as on 21 October.