Coronovirus in Vizag: 25950 households screened in Allipuram

A coronavirus positive person, from Allipuram, was rushed to the Chest Hospital, on the evening of the 19 March. The Visakhapatnam District Collector, V Vinay Chand, has stated that the District Administration is being quite alert, and vigilant, and is taking all the necessary precautions in wake of the growing coronavirus positive cases in the country. On the morning of 20 March, the District Administration was alerted and the patient’s home, in Allipurram, and the surrounding areas in Vizag, were screened. Accordingly, disinfection was actioned off making it a cluster containment zone.

On 20 March, the Medical Health Department, consisting of 141 teams, screened the 28th ward, covering 7,050 houses, and 30th ward, covering 6,800 houses, respectively. A total of teams 141 survey teams and 8 passive screening teams participated. On 21 March, the survey was further conducted in the 27th ward, with 163 teams, and 29th wards, with 172 teams, this started from noon and every house was inspected thoroughly. The Collector explained that all households in the 3km radius, of the Allipuram area, in Vizag, were screened to identify those with fever, colds and coughs. All together 25,950 households in Allipuram, and surrounding areas, have been screened and checking is still underway.

In a bid to monitor the situation in Visakhapatnam District, a task force was formed by the Andhra Pradesh State Government. Reportedly, this task force is led by the District Joint Collector, M Venugopala Reddy, with the District Medical and Health Officer, S Tirupati Rao and city additional SP Srinivasa Rao, acting as the members of the unit.