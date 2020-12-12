The upcoming Lord Venkateswara Swamy Temple, in Vizag, is likely to be inaugurated in 2021. Helmed by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), the temple is being built with a budget of Rs 28 crore at Rushikonda in Vizag.

On Friday, TTD Chairman, Y V Subba Reddy, visited the temple in Vizag, along with Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, and other officials to inspect the on-going construction activities. Speaking to the media, the TTD Chairman informed that the project is nearing completion. He added that the temple will be inaugurated by AP Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, after two months.

Providing further details, about the prominence of the temple, he shared that the shrine is located on the hilltop at Rushikonda, near the beach road, in a serene atmosphere. According to Mr Subba Reddy, while 10 acres have been allotted to the temple, the actual shrine was built in one-and-a-half-acres. Parking facilities, a guest house, resting facilities for the pilgrims, and an office are being set up in the rest of the allocated land. The authorities are also chalking out plans of building a boundary wall to demarcate the premises of the Lord Venkateswara Temple at Rushikonda. Furthermore, the officials are keen on beautifying the holy shrine.

AP Tourism Minister, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, said Vizag is paving its way towards becoming a religious landmark. Visakhapatnam MP, MVV Satyanarayana, YSRCP City President, Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav, and other officials were also present during the inspection.

The project which was proposed in 2018 will also house sub-temples of Goddess Bhudevi and Goddess Sridevi. The Vahanamandapam is being constructed right next to the principal shrine. Initially, the TTD had planned to complete the project within two years. The construction activities were delayed earlier this year due to the lockdown induced by the coronavirus pandemic.