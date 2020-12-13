Very rarely does one come across someone who hasn’t read or heard about the novel ‘The Alchemist.’ It’s author, the Brazilian lyricist, and novelist, Paulo Coelho’s journey has been a roller coaster itself. Committed to a mental institution at the age of 17 by his own parents, he dropped out to go on and live like a hippie, travelling around South America. He turned into a songwriter and later pursued his dream of becoming a writer. While his writings do not hold elaborate vocabulary, each of his books brings forth a journey with deeper meaning layered beneath simplicity. While most of you must have read ‘The Alchemist’, here’s a list of the best books written by Paulo Coelho.

5 best books of Paulo Coelho you must read:

#1 The Alchemist

This widely translated international bestseller was published back in 1988. This inspirational story is of Santiago, an Andalusian shepherd boy who dreams of exploring the world and discovering treasures. Acclaimed as a perfect journey of self-discovery, this gem definitely deserves a space on your bookshelf.

“And, when you want something, all the universe conspires in helping you achieve it.”

#2 Eleven Minutes

Travelling through aspects of the human mind and sexuality, this 2002 novel shows the journey of Maria, a young Brazilian prostitute, and her path to self-realisation through sexual experience. Coelho’s efforts to showcase the philosophical aspect in almost all his writings in the simplest way possible is highly admirable and can be seen throughout this novel.

“Love is not to be found in someone else, but in ourselves; we simply awaken it.”

#3 Brida

Woven around a young Irish girl’s quest for knowledge, this novel truly makes you live the character of its protagonist, Brida. Filled with plenty of metaphors and a brilliant plot about exploring life and your true self, this book, like almost all Paulo’s books, is perceived differently by each reader.

“Nothing in this world is ever completely wrong. Even a stopped clock is right twice a day.”

#4 The winner stands alone

Set at the Cannes Film festival in the span of 24 hours, this 2008 novel is knitted around quite an interesting concept. It mirrors our crazy obsession with celebrities and their glamour. While the author describes each and every character with a great deal of intricacy, this book provides an insight into the lives of people coming from different backgrounds and also highlights the endless pursuit of materialism.

“Success is both an addiction and enslavement “

#5 The devil and miss prym

Published back in 2002, this book is based on the often repetitive theme of good or evil. Set in a small village, the story revolves around a young and poor barmaid whose bet with the devil leads to a spiritual transformation. Paulo’s spiritual and moral take in each of his works never fails to surprise his readers.

“So, you see, Good and evil have the same face; it all depends on when they cross the path of each individual human being.”