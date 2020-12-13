Given how 2020 has gone by so far, the world could really use some humour and in the words of Shakespeare “With mirth and laughter let old wrinkles come”. So, let’s turn that frown upside down. Looking for comedies is a really tough job especially when it is a library as massive as Netflix’s. But here we have 5 Hollywood comedy movies on Netflix you must watch.

5 comedy movies on Netflix you must watch

#1 Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Directed by Terry Gilliam and Jones, this 1975 British Comedy was selected as the second-best comedy of all time in an ABC special. This movie hasn’t aged and still is an absolute laugh fest. It will continue to make you laugh every time you watch the same joke play out. Set in the days of King Arthur, this hilarious comedy is British humour at its best. You are bound to be left with lots of quotes as well as amazed by the intelligent scriptwriting by the end of it!

#2 The Hangover

This 2009 American comedy directed by Todd Philips is the first movie in The Hangover trilogy. Extremely unpredictable and unique, the plot brings something different and fresh to the table which makes it a hilarious ride. Impeccable performances by its cast and an engaging storyline keep you hooked as well as roaring with laughter!

#3 As Good As It Gets

Ranked 140th on Empire magazine’s “The 500 Greatest Movies of All Time” list, this 1997 romantic comedy, directed and co-written by James L. Brooks, is one feel-good movie you should look forward to. An ideal romantic comedy, this movie is heart-warming, funny, and just charms your heart with its beautiful plot. Jack Nicholson is hilariously funny and the acting is ‘as good as it gets.’ It is no wonder that it received two Academy Awards.

#4 The Dictator

Starring Sacha Baron, The Dictator takes you on a crazy ride. Aladeen, a brutal dictator, visits the United States to address the United Nations Security Council. His plans, however, go for a toss as a hitman, hired by his uncle, takes him captive.

#5 John Mulaney and sack lunch bunch

This 2019 children’s musical comedy, created by John Mulaney, is inspired by a classic children’s television series. This gem is the perfect mix of clever and bizarre comedy. 15 child actors and singers, aged 8–13 performed along with John and this film also has a lot of celebrity cameos.