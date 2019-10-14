Chiranjeevi meets Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

On Monday morning, the legendary actor Chiranjeevi reached Gannavaram Airport, along with his wife Surekha, on a special flight from Hyderabad. The local fans associations heartily welcomed their favourite star at the airport. Later in the day, Megastar Chiranjeevi met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, at the latter’s residence in Tadepalli.

Marking this occasion, the Chief Minister, and his wife Bharati, hosted a luncheon for the couple. Taking to social media, he shared a glimpse of their meeting with a picture of him and the actor. ”Had a warm meeting with Sye Raa himself. May Chiranjeevi garu keep giving us many more smiles and memories,” AP CM YS Jagan wrote.

Coming to the professional front, the Tollywood veteran is currently riding high on the success of his period film ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’. This film traces the story of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, a freedom fighter from Rayalaseema, who led India’s first rebellion against the British rule in 1846. Made on a massive scale, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy features an ensemble star cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Kiccha Sudeep, and Jagapathi Babu among others.

The film has taken the box office by storm, since its release on 2 October. Trade reports suggest that the film’s worldwide collections mounted up to Rs 230 crore, by its twelfth day.