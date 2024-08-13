On 11 August 2024, nine people were arrested by the police for child trafficking, as they were allegedly trying to sell a five-month-old infant near Daspalla Hills, Visakhapatnam. According to the police, the child trafficking racket involved a ward boy working in the CT Scan Department of King George Hospital (KGH) and a lab technician who were in contact with each other. They would offer money to couples who come in for CT scans and are willing to sell their child.

Continuing this routine, the two targeted a couple in KGH, offering Rs 2 lakhs to a couple to sell their child. Fortunately, based on a tip-off, Visakhapatnam police formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) that managed to nab the criminals amidst sale negotiations ongoing for a five-month-old girl near Daspalla Hills. They rescued the infant, and two blank cheques and six mobile phones were seized from the accused.

The mother and the child were taken back to the KGH for further treatment. The accused were booked under the section 143 (4) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). So far, nine people have been arrested but Visakhapatnam police suspect that there are more people involved in the case.

Similarly, a month ago, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch arrested a 37-year-old woman, Gudiya Khan in Visakhapatnam. She was allegedly selling her three-month-old daughter to another woman in Visakhapatnam. The incident came to light during an inter-state child trafficking crackdown.

According to the inspector Tejankar, Khan had six children, four have been placed with the Mumbai Child Welfare Committee, whereas, the two youngest, both under two years of age, remained with her. Gudiya Khan was arrested and transported to Mumbai, where a DNA test was conducted to prove the maternity of the children.

Tejankar also detailed that Gudiya Khan had been living in temporary tents in Vapi after divorcing two of her husbands and had resorted to making her children beg for survival. In November 2023, she met Reena during a visit to Mumbai. Influenced by Reena, Khan agreed to sell her child for Rs 1.6 lakh.

Regarding the present child trafficking case in Visakhapatnam, the police believe that there are more accused involved in the racket that need to be arrested.

