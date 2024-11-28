The voting polls are the audience’s main focus, after yesterday’s episode.

Gautam is in the top position on the voting polls, displaying his physically strong gameplay and mental agility in the episodes that have gained him a large fanbase. Nikhil is second in the voting polls, followed by Prerana and Nabeel in different voting polls.

However, the danger zone has changed, with Teja and Avinash dropping to the almost danger zone, while Prithvi and Vishnupriya advanced to the top.

Vote for your favourite Bigg Boss 8 Telugu contestant through the Disney+ Hotstar app or by dialling the Voting numbers.

Bigg Boss 8 Telugu Contestants Voting Numbers :

Gautam: 7997983717

Nikhil: 7997983707

Prerana: 7997983708

Avinash: 7997983712

Teja: 7997983722

Vishnupriya: 7997983713

Prithvi: 7997983709

Nabeel: 7997983704

Highlights:

Yesterday’s episode had the other challenges for the Ticket to Finale. An unexpected contestant won the second spot as the contender for the Ticket to Finale.

Another pair of fan-favourite contestants returned to the house, entertaining the audience once more. Here are the main highlights from yesterday’s episode:

1. Ex-Contestants Return!

Manas from Season Five and Priyanka from Season Seven return to the house as Sanchalaks for the Ticket to Finale contender challenges. Bigg Boss offered the duo four categories: skill, mental strength, focus, and physical strength. Manas and Priyanka chose mental strength and skill.

2. Participation Selection:

Unlike Akhil and Harika, Manas and Priyanka made the housemates compete for their favour, by conducting different games.

The housemates played the games and tried their hand at entertainment by performing hilarious comic skits and dance performances.

Manas and Priyanka chose Nabeel and Prerana and they chose Prithvi and Avinash as their opponents as they felt they were weak in mental strength and skill.

3. Suduko Challenge:

The contenders were given the ‘Suduko’ Challenge as part of the mental strength category.

The contenders were to arrange the numbers starting from one to nine in the 3X3 grid in the correct manner.

Avinash, Nabeel, Prerana, and Prithvi struggled initially, prompting Bigg Boss to reveal a number on the board. Avinash eventually won the challenge, gaining a huge advantage in the further challenge.

Nabeel suspected that someone might have helped Avinash, but the bystanders along with Manas and Priyanka shut down that claim. Nabeel later discussed with Avinash and clarified the misunderstanding.

4. Nerpuga Saagu-Score Ni Pondhu:

Manas and Priyanka chose the skill category, giving the housemates the ‘Nerpuga Saagu-Score Ni Pondhu challenge.

The challenge was to score as many points as possible, using their hands and guiding a ball through the correct goal points on a cricket pinball setup. Avinash got 8 balls, Prerana got 6 balls, Prithvi got 5 balls and Nabeel got 5 balls based on the previous challenge.

The serious task had a dose of entertainment when Bigg Boss allocated Rohini as the commentator. The housemates cheered for their friends, making the task entertaining for the audience.

Avinash won the challenge with 43 points on the board.

5. Special Powers:

Bigg Boss offered Manas and Priyanka the power to grant any contender two balls to even out the score.

Manas and Priyanka however, refused to use the power, on the grounds of keeping the game fair for all.

Eventually, Avinash was made to wear the contender badge, while Nabeel got the black star.

A Glimpse into Today’s Episode:

Today, celebrities enter the house to conduct the third and final task for the housemates. Punarnavi and Vithika engage with the housemates to select their choice of contenders.

Gautam and Nikhil are selected by the celebrities, who chose Prerana and Prithvi. Teja raises a point that he wants to play as well but is not selected, leaving the audience on a cliffhanger.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more Bigg Boss Telugu 8 voting updates and episode highlights.